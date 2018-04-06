The numbers on day one at the Masters

DAY ONE AT THE MASTERS:

THE LEADERS - Jordan Spieth (66); Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar (68); Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed ,Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin, Haotong Li, Rory McIlroy and Rafael Cabrera-Bello (69) - all at three under.

THE AUSSIES - Marc Leishman (70, tied 11th); Cameron Smith (71, tied 16th); Adam Scott and Jason Day (75, tied 55th).

BEST ROUND - Jordan Spieth, 66 (one eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys).

TALKING POINT: Defending champion Sergio Garcia carding a 13 on the par-5 15th - the highest score on any hole in Masters history - after hitting a series of wedge shots onto the putting surface and watching them spin back into the water hazard.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "I don't know what to tell you. It's one of those things; it's the first time in my career I made a 13 without missing a shot." - Garcia.