Lean Mean Machine gears up for Randwick

Trainer Chris Waller is already envisaging a bright future for Lean Mean Machine as he makes the step up to stakes company at Randwick.
A $250,000 yearling at the Magic Millions sale, the two-year-old began his career in style with victory at a Warwick Farm midweek meeting last month.
Lean Mean Machine will have his second start in the Group Three Kindergarten Stakes (1100m), the opening race of The Championships on Saturday.
"He's a very good horse, a son of Zoustar out of a good mare (She's Meaner) and he was a very impressive winner," Waller said in his weekly stable update.
Waller felt the trip was not ideal but the race would be useful as he develops.
"The 1100 is a touch short (but) he could develop into a Guineas horse in the spring so 1100 is my only concern," he said.
Enbihaar, a late scratching from the $3.5 million Golden Slipper because of an unsatisfactory blood profile, is tipped the bounce back from that setback as the favourite for the race.
The Lindsay Park-trained filly will be having her first start since her second to Written By in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield in February.