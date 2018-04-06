Lean Mean Machine gears up for Randwick

Trainer Chris Waller is already envisaging a bright future for Lean Mean Machine as he makes the step up to stakes company at Randwick.

Debut winner Lean Mean Machine will step up in grade to the Kindergarten Stakes at Randwick.

A $250,000 yearling at the Magic Millions sale, the two-year-old began his career in style with victory at a Warwick Farm midweek meeting last month.

Lean Mean Machine will have his second start in the Group Three Kindergarten Stakes (1100m), the opening race of The Championships on Saturday.

"He's a very good horse, a son of Zoustar out of a good mare (She's Meaner) and he was a very impressive winner," Waller said in his weekly stable update.

Waller felt the trip was not ideal but the race would be useful as he develops.

"The 1100 is a touch short (but) he could develop into a Guineas horse in the spring so 1100 is my only concern," he said.

Enbihaar, a late scratching from the $3.5 million Golden Slipper because of an unsatisfactory blood profile, is tipped the bounce back from that setback as the favourite for the race.

The Lindsay Park-trained filly will be having her first start since her second to Written By in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield in February.