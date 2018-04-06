Flemington mounting yard has been extended

A new look mounting yard will be unveiled for the next race meeting at Flemington.

The Victoria Racing Club has announced an increase in the size of the mounting yard ahead of their next meeting on Anzac Day.

The mounting yard gains another 10 metres after being extended to 27 metres wide and 64 metres long with part of the area in front of the new stand under construction.

The increase will enable the mounting yard to better accommodate larger field sizes, especially the 24 runners of the Melbourne Cup.

VRC chief executive Neil Wilson said the club was committed to equine welfare and providing the best experience for racegoers and racing participants to view the horses.

"Innovations such as this not only enhance the safety of the mounting yard, but the opportunity for greater distance between horses also creates a more pleasant viewing experience for those watching at home," Wilson said.

"It is particularly important to note that there will now be increased space for all 24 horses to parade before the Melbourne Cup,"

Aside from the 10 metre extension, notable changes will include renovations to the grass, gardens and path.

The refurbished area will feature curved-edge fencing and a new path laid with a non-slip, durable surface that contributes to improved safety for human and equine participants.