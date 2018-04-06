News

Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela

Reuters
Reuters /

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The government of Panama said on Thursday that it would remove its ambassador from Venezuela and asked the crisis-stricken OPEC country to withdraw its ambassador from Panama as well, reflecting the escalating tensions between the countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Panama said the move was a response to Venezuela's decision to halt commercial relations with a host of Panamanian officials and companies, including airline Copa and President Juan Carlos Varela, for alleged involvement in money laundering.
Last month, Panama included Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on a list of Venezuelan nationals who are considered "high risk" for money laundering.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; writing by Julia Love)

