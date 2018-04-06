U.S. envoy Haley says she shares Bolton's disdain for U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday she shares incoming national security adviser John Bolton's disdain for the world body and believes the two will work well together.

Bolton, who was U.S. envoy to the United Nations for President George W. Bush, will become President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Monday. He once said it would make no difference if 10 floors were knocked off the U.N. headquarters in New York.

"I know John Bolton well. I have gotten advice from him, I have talked to him. I know his disdain for the U.N. I share it," Haley said at Duke University in North Carolina. "I think we're going to have a great working relationship."

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who is known for her blunt diplomacy at the United Nations, said she was not worried about Bolton telling her what to do.

Since taking up her position in January last year, Haley has pushed to cut the amount of money the United States spends on the United Nations and has been critical of what she describes as an anti-Israel bias at the world body and its institutions.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler)