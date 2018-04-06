Trump says looking into allegations against Pruitt

News

Reuters
Reuters /

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he was looking into allegations about Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who is under fire for renting a condo at below-market rates from a lobbyist's wife, but added that Pruitt had done a fantastic job in the post.

Trump also shot down a rumor floated earlier in the day that he was considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Pruitt.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

