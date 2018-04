WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he has instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against earlier U.S. tariff actions.

Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China, cites IP

The statement said the U.S. Trade Representative has determined that China "has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America’s intellectual property."

