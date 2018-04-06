Your guide to the 2018 Women's Asian Cup

GUIDE TO THE MATILDAS' ASIAN CUP ASSAULT

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Mackenzie Arnold, Casey Dumont.

Defenders: Caitlin Cooper, Clare Polkinghorne, Laura Alleway, Steph Catley, Alex Chidiac, Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter.

Midfielders: Aivi Luik, Emily van Egmond, Chloe Logarzo, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Elise Kellond-Knight, Tameka Butt.

Forwards: Lisa De Vanna, Emily Gielnik, Kyah Simon, Sam Kerr, Larissa Crummer, Michelle Heyman.

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Kerr: Who else? The goal machine is capable of seemingly anything on a football field and will lead the line in Jordan.

Lisa De Vanna: The co-captain says her body is feeling better than ever as she looks to add to her record goal tally for the Matildas.

Emily van Egmond: Van Egmond's steadying presence in midfield is what allows the attacking fleet to go to work.

Lydia Williams: Long hailed as one of the world's most consistent goalkeepers - an on-song Williams will be critical.

THE COACH : ALEN STAJCIC

Canny tactician and super motivator, Stajcic has fostered previously unknown depth in the national team, and built on the spirit in the team to create a ferocious outfit.

INJURIES?

Four players come into the tournament on the back of rehabilitations; Steph Catley, Kyah Simon, Hayley Raso and Emily Gielnik.

AUSTRALIA'S MATCHES

Matildas v South Korea - 3am (AEST) April 8

Matildas v Vietnam - 3am (AEST) April 11

Matildas v Japan - 11:45pm (AEST) April 13

Semi-finals on April 17

Final on April 20

All matches played in Amman, Jordan