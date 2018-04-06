Jockey Brodie Loy outed for 21 months

Jockey Brodie Loy has been disqualified for 12 months and suspended for another nine on drug-related charges and giving false evidence to stewards.

Loy pleaded guilty on Thursday to four charges relating to a delayed urine sample he gave on the evening of January 29 at Calvary Hospital in the ACT after riding at Goulburn during the day.

The jockey was handed two six-month disqualifications to be served cumulatively for evidence he gave to stewards regarding his mobile phone.

Records showed he bought an additional phone which he gave to stewards, saying it was the one he had been using.

His disqualification is backdated to February 9, the day South East Racing Association stewards stood him down.

His nine-month suspension for providing a urine sample containing banned substances begins on February 9, 2019 .

The final three months of the suspension may be stayed if Loy can show he has satisfactorily completed drug counselling.