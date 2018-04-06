Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AGL - AGL LTD - down 15 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $21.14

The head of the consumer watchdog, Rod Sims, has added to the pressure AGL is facing to sell the Liddell power station site in the Hunter Valley, saying if the sale went ahead, it would improve competition and benefit consumers.

ANZ - ANZ BANKING GROUP - up four cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $26.85

ANZ bank will pay $3 million after an investigation found the lender failed to provide annual reviews of their investments to more than 10,000 customers.

MYR - MYER - up 2.5 cents, or 7.3 per cent, at 37 cents

Myer's share price has lifted for the first time in almost two weeks, following a media report that arch-rival David Jones may be interested in buying the embattled department store, which the owners of David Jones have since denied..

WHA - WATTLE HEALTH - Last traded at $2.26

Shares in Wattle Health jumped nearly four per cent on the back of strong sales figures before they were suspended pending an announcement from the infant formula and milk powder supplier regarding the finalisation of a joint venture and a potential capital raising.