WATCH: Shocking video of motorcyclist doing wheelie across entire bridge

U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 billion sale of military drones to Germany

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Triton unmanned aircraft systems to Germany for an estimated cost of $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Northrop Grumman Corp and Airbus Defence and Space, a unit of Airbus SE, are the prime contractors, the Pentagon statement said.
"The proposed sale of the MQ-4C Triton will close a crucial capability gap and will enhance bilateral and NATO interoperability and will help ensure that Germany is able to continue to monitor and deter regional threats," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

