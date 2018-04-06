News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to hold tariff hearing April 12

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on the effects of recent tariff increases on April 12, its chairman said on Thursday.

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to hold tariff hearing April 12

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to hold tariff hearing April 12

"In enforcing our trade laws, we should always take a targeted approach to address unfair practices while avoiding harm to U.S. workers and job creators," chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement.
Brady said witnesses would discuss how their businesses would be impacted by the tariffs that were recently announced by President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, and possible retaliation by other countries.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Back To Top