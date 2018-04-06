Golf-Garcia racks up record 13 strokes at par-five 15th

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 (Reuters) - Title holder Sergio Garcia racked up 13 shots at the par-five 15th on Thursday, the highest score ever recorded at the hole in the Masters.

Garcia drowned five balls in the pond guarding the green as his hopes of becoming the fourth man to win consecutive green jackets all but disappeared in just a few minutes.

The previous highest score at the hole was 11, by three players -- Jumbo Ozaki (1987), Ben Crenshaw (97) and Ignacio Garrido (99).

Garcia was two over par before the setback. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Ken Ferris)