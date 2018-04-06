News

Ruling means Puigdemont cannot face rebellion charges: German court spokeswoman

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is free to leave prison as soon as he posts bail of 75,000 euros, but must remain in Germany, reporting weekly to police, while extradition proceedings continue, a German court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The higher regional court of Schleswig-Holstein ruled earlier that Puigdemont could be extradited only on corruption charges, not charges of rebellion as Madrid had also requested.

