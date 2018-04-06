News

Spain says it respects German court ruling on Puigdemont extradition

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government said it respected the decision of a German court which on Thursday dismissed an extradition request for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on grounds of rebellion.

"The government never gives an opinion on court decisions, especially when it concerns court decisions made in another country. It always respects them, whether it likes them or not," a government spokeswoman said.
The German court upheld an extradition request on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Andrew Roche)

