Bulldogs to wield axe for Bombers AFL game

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will ponder which premiership stars deserve to be welcomed back when he finalises his team for Sunday's AFL clash with Essendon.

Tory Dickson is one of four AFL flag stars set to return this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Beveridge has included premiership winners Tory Dickson, Tom Boyd, Shane Biggs and Fletcher Roberts in his extended 25-man squad.

Mitch Wallis and Jack Redpath are the other inclusions, with Jordan Roughead (concussion) and Jackson Trengove (shoulder) the only two ruled out so far.

Four other players might be axed if Beveridge decides to overhaul his side.

The coach is under pressure after his side's winless start to the season.

The heavy nature of the losses to GWS and West Coast has raised concerns that Beveridge - having led the club to the 2016 flag - is losing the support of the player group.

Essendon are also aiming to bounce back on Sunday from last week's upset loss to Fremantle in Perth.

Orazio Fantasia, David Myers, Mark Baguley and Shaun McKernan have been added to the extended squad.

Like the Bulldogs, St Kilda are under the pump after their meek 52-point loss last week to North Melbourne.

Koby Stevens, Jack Steele and Hunter Clark have been dropped for Saturday night's match against Adelaide at Etihad Stadium, while ruckman Billy Longer (groin) is forced out.

Rowan Marshall, Luke Dunstan, Brandon White and debutant Nick Coffield come into the side.

The Crows have been boosted by the return of Tom Lynch (virus) and midfielder Richard Douglas (suspension), but Matt Crouch (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Hawthorn have added veteran James Frawley, David Mirra, Conor Glass, Marc Pittonet, Jonathan O'Rourke, Harry Morrison and Will Langford to their extended squad.

But James Sicily (suspension), Shaun Burgoyne (hamstring) and Ryan Schoenmakers (achilles) will miss Sunday's blockbuster with Richmond at the MCG.

The Tigers will also make at least three changes after last week's loss to Adelaide.

Josh Caddy (suspension), Shai Bolton (omitted) and Corey Ellis (omitted) have already been taken out.

Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Jack Higgins, Connor Menadue, Sam Lloyd, Mabior Chol and Ryan Garthwaite are among the possible inclusions after being named in the extended squad.

The return of Pearce Hanley (shoulder) has strengthened Gold Coast for Saturday's clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers will be without Brad Hill (knee), with the club hopeful the former Hawk will miss only one game.

Sydney welcome back Sam Reid for Saturday night's showdown with GWS.

The Giants have named Harry Perryman and Jacob Hopper for Tom Scully (ankle) and Zac Langdon (hand).

Carlton have Matthew Kreuzer and Matthew Kennedy back for Friday night's clash with Collingwood at the MCG.

The Magpies have recalled Ben Reid and Mason Cox to replace Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Tim Broomhead (broken leg).