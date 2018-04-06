South African chasing history in the pool

Chad le Clos would rather come second to the world champion than win a race without him.

But if the South African happens to win the Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly gold medal in the absence of the disqualified Ben Proud on Friday, he'll take it.

Especially as it'll be one step toward him becoming the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all.

"I'd rather come second to somebody that deserves to win, but we'll see what happens," le Clos said.

Englishman Proud was disqualified for moving on the starting blocks in Thursday morning's 50m butterfly heats, leaving le Clos a hot favourite to win his fifth Commonwealth gold medal to go with his two silver and six bronze.

"I wouldn't say it's gifting me the gold, but you could probably say I'm the slight favourite now," he said.

Le Clos has an ambitious plan to win seven medals at the Gold Coast, to take his tally to 19 and past shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams.

But more impressive for le Clos is his feat would come in three Games, compared to six for the shooters.

Le Clos is swimming the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m and 200m freestyle, plus two relays on the Gold Coast.

"If I can get seven medals, I'll be the most successful of all time so that'll be a goal of mine," he said.

"At 25 I feel I've got a lot more to achieve. I feel I haven't hit my prime yet.

"Hopefully it all goes well this week, let's see what happens."

A world and Olympic champion in the 200m butterfly and world gold medalist in the 100m, he could easily walk away from the Gold Coast with all three butterfly gold medals.

He admits gold will be tough in the other events, especially against the Australians at home, but lesser medals are definitely in his sights.

It could be even tougher on Friday, with the 200m freestyle final coming just after the 50m butterfly decider.