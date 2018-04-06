Danger signs for Roosters NRL forwards

Pressure is mounting on the Sydney Roosters forwards with no Tri-colours big men averaging 100m this NRL season.

Heading into Friday's crunch clash with Cronulla, coach Trent Robinson refused to comment on the performance on his pack following their 2-2 start to the year.

In a worrying statistic, no Roosters starting or bench forward has topped an average 100 metres over the first four rounds.

Of all 16 clubs, the Roosters are the only one without a forward in the 100m-plus club in 2018.

Prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho has run the most metres for the Roosters forwards with a 95m average.

Asked if he needed more out of his pack, Robinson said: "I'm not going into individuals, we need more out of out all of us.

"That's what a season looks like, you want to get better.

"I don't think it's about an individual, everyone's got improvement left in them and that's what we're about.

"Singling out people, that's not what I'll do."

Props Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Dylan Napa have been heavily criticised dating back to their preliminary finals loss to North Queensland last year during which they struggled to contain a rampant Jason Taumalolo.

In the lead-up, Waerea-Hargreaves issued a public challenge to Taumalolo and failed to follow through.

During last week's 30-6 loss to the Warriors they lost the yardage battle 1420m to 848m.

Robinson bristled when asked about whether his forwards needed to stand up against a Cronulla pack which have been among the competition's best the last several years.

"We'll see, we'll see how we go," he said.