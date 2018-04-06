Rabbitohs keen to lock up Doueihi

South Sydney are eager to keep the wolves from the door and lock up teenage stand-out Adam Doueihi with a new NRL contract.

A second cousin of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, the former Australian schoolboys union star could be in the sights of Rugby Australia as well as rival NRL clubs following his rapid rise through the ranks.

After an impressive debut for Lebanon at last year's World Cup, Doueihi has continued to kick on in 2018, piloting Souths to their first two wins of the season while covering for injured halfback Adam Reynolds.

The versatile youngster has retained a place in the Rabbitohs' 17 for Friday night's showdown with St George Illawarra despite the return of former NSW State of Origin No.7 Reynolds.

Coach Anthony Seibold has big wraps on the 19-year-old and is intent on keeping him at Redfern beyond 2018.

"He's been here for the last couple of seasons since he left school and played last year in the 20s. He's still only 19 so he's only a young kid but certainly one we want to retain," Seibold said.

"We've tried to create an environment for Adam and the other young players we've got here like Cam Murray and Campbell Graham so that they don't want to move on.

"It's always a challenge obviously to keep your best young kids but we've done the right thing by Adam and I'm sure in the not-too-distant future that we'll be able to retain him."

Cheika is known to be in regular contact with Doueihi, though more as a family advisor, but would no doubt be keen to have his cousin in the 15-man game should he consider another code switch.

Adding to his value is Doueihi's versatility - and height. He stands at a towering 190cm tall, with Seibold saying "it's a good question" if halfback remains his best long-term position.

"But he's very skilful," the coach said.

"What I love about him is his coachability. He's really open to getting better, and he listens and he learns and tries to put in the practice on the training field.

"I suppose the beauty of him is his ability to play multiple positions and that's why he gives us a fair bit of flexibility on the bench for us (against the Dragons).

"He can run as an extra back-rower or a half or a centre or even fullback as well he's played for us so I don't see it as an issue, his size."