Brazil unclear on benefits of U.S.-China trade spat: minister

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's agriculture minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday that the country has yet to evaluate if there will be any benefits to its exports due to the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Analysts and traders are betting that Brazilian producers will reap benefits from the recent Chinese duties on U.S. soy and other agricultural commodities. Maggi said Brazil has been "a reliable food supplier to China", adding that there were no serious trade issues between the two BRIC countries.



(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

