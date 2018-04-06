Day two of Comm Games dawns for Kiwis

FOR 0200 AEST ISSUE ON NZN *

New Zealand will begin their hunt for a second Commonwealth Games gold medal when Friday's sporting action commences on the Gold Coast.

Having picked up gold in the men's team sprint on Thursday night, as well as two silvers in the women's team events, the Kiwi cycling team hit the ground rolling.

It will now fall upon them to prolong their hot streak into Friday's action, with the women's sprint and individual pursuit, as well as the men's keirin, scheduled.

Heavyweight boxer David Nyika, a surprise gold medallist in the light-heavyweight division in 2014, has his first bout against Antigua and Barbuda's Yakita Aska.

The men's hockey team also open their Games, playing the unfancied Canada, as do the men's Tall Blacks basketballers against Nigeria in Cairns.

In other team sports, Kiwis will look to maintain their unbeaten status in netball and women's hockey, while the men's beach volleyball gets under way.

Sam Perry and Daniel Hunter will be swimming for medals when they compete in the men's 50m butterfly final in the evening, as will Corey Main in the 100m backstroke final.

Squash stars Joelle King and Paul Coll, meanwhile, will take to the court once again, as will compatriots Campbell Grayson and Amanda Landers-Murphy.