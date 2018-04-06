Mooy-Ryan clash no must-win: Brighton boss

Manager Chris Hughton admits Brighton face "probably the toughest" Premier League run-in but rejected suggestions their clash with Huddersfield could make or break their survival bid.

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan's Seagulls will entertain countryman Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield this weekend looking to end a run of three straight defeats, ahead of a daunting set of fixtures for the remainder of the campaign.

Brighton end their season by taking on Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of nine days, and Hughton's men must also face Tottenham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Former Newcastle boss Hughton remains confident his players will keep their cool whatever happens this weekend, with Brighton currently 13th in the table with 34 points from 31 games.

Huddersfield are 16th, three points clear of the drop zone but with a vastly inferior differential to 17th and 18th-placed Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Asked if the Terriers clash is a must-win encounter, Hughton replied: "No, because I don't think you can afford to look at any fixtures, however hard, and feel you're not able to get something from them.

"But I am conscious, because it's a home game for us and we weren't able to win our last game that it puts more pressure on us for the next game, whatever that would be there would be more pressure.

"There's always tough tests around the corner, and we're aware we have a tough run-in - probably the toughest run-in of all the teams - so we have to make sure we're in the right frame of mind and the right spirit to go into each game fully prepared.

"It is a very difficult end to the season but an exciting one as well.

"We all know what's at stake, and what we want to be able to do is get the points we need to make sure we stay in the division as soon as possible."