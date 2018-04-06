News

Italy's 5-Star pushes for German-style pact with League or PD

Reuters
Reuters /

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement wants to forge a German-style governing contract with either the far-right League or the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated on Thursday.

"We don't propose a government alliance, but we propose a government contract to change Italy," he told reporters after meeting President Sergio Mattarella, who is seeking to resolve the deadlock caused by last month's inconclusive election.
Di Maio said he wanted to meet the heads of the League and PD as soon as possible to discuss policy ideas, but again appeared to rule out the possibility of striking a deal with the League's centre-right ally, Forza Italia (Go Italy!).

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Steve Scherer; Editing by Gavin Jones)

