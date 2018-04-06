HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day One

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 (Reuters) - The 82nd U.S. Masters started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at the first major championship of the year.
SPIETH STORMS HOME TO GRAB OUTRIGHT LEAD
Former champion and world number four Jordan Spieth caught fire late in the first round with five consecutive birdies starting at the par-five 13th. A bogey at the last dropped him to six-under 66 but he remains alone in first place.
MASTERS ROOKIE FINAU IN SHARE OF SECOND PLACE
Masters rookie Tony Finau, who sprained his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one on the eve of the tournament, carded a four-under-par 68 that left him in a share of second place, two shots back of Jordan Spieth.
SERGIO MAKES MESS OF 15TH HOLE
Defending champion Sergio Garcia matched the highest score recorded at any hole in the U.S. Masters when he put five balls in the water en route to a 13 on the par-five 15th hole. He finished with a nine-over-par 81.
TIGER UNABLE TO FIND RHYTHM IN MASTERS RETURN
Tiger Woods, competing in his first Masters since 2015, mostly struggled as he mixed three birdies with four bogeys for a one-over-par 73 that left him seven shots off the lead.
O'MEARA MAY BID ADIEU TO AUGUSTA
Former champion Mark O'Meara, who shot a six-over-par 78 in the opening round, said he will "more than likely" announce on Friday that he has played his final Masters.
COOK, POTTER AND BRYAN FIRST GROUP OUT
Americans Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. and Wesley Bryan were the first players out on the course, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
NICKLAUS, PLAYER HIT CEREMONIAL OPENING SHOTS
Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-times winner Gary Player struck the ceremonial opening tee shots to mark the start of the tournament.
Augusta's 15th offers high risk, high reward (Reporting by Frank Pingue and Andrew Both Editing by Ed Osmond)