Trump adviser: Trade moves not intended to hurt U.S. sectors

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's recent trade actions toward China were not intended to punish any industries or the markets, but Beijing should shoulder the blame for any hit to the U.S. economy, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

"Our intention is not to punish anybody. Our intention is to open markets and investments and lower barriers -- that's the deal," Kudlow told reporters at the White House. "Any damage to our economy comes from China's restrictive practices ... blame China, don't blame Trump."




(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

