Labor poll takes pulse on health insurance

Federal Labor has launched a nationwide online survey to find out what Australians think about the rising cost of health insurance.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says it's the first stage of Labor's consultation process to ensure private health insurance is more affordable.

In February, Mr Shorten and opposition health spokeswoman Catherine King announced that if elected, Labor would cap increases on insurance rates at two per cent for two years.

On Friday, they both reiterated this pledge and the promise that Labor would task the Productivity Commission with the first significant review of the private health system in 20 years to improve the value, quality and affordability of health insurance.

Labor says its survey at www.peoplenotprofits.org.au will begin a national conversation about how to strengthen health insurance and ensure Australians are the priority when it comes to affordability.