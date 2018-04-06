Thwaites perfect again in big Diamonds win

Another perfect night from Caitlin Thwaites has led the Diamonds to a comprehensive 79-24 rout of Barbados and continue an ominous start to their Commonwealth Games campaign.

The world's premier netball team was expected to make short work of the Barbadians and didn't disappoint, with Thwaites starring with a flawless shooting performance on the Gold Coast.

Just 24 hours after converting on a perfect 39 attempts in their tournament-opening win over Northern Ireland, the veteran connected on all 22 of her shots on Friday night to extend her streak to 61.

Playing in her 36th Test and starting for captain Caitlin Bassett, it is the first time Thwaites hasn't missed a goal in back-to-back matches during her international career.

"You're always aiming to not make mistakes and you aim for that perfect game but to be able to do it for two games in a row, I haven't managed to do that before so it's awesome," Thwaites said.

The Diamonds got off to a red hot start at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, and were on track for a record night after a dominant 23-6 first quarter.

But the scoring slowed in the second period, with Australia only netting a further 16 before coach Lisa Alexander injected fresh legs after the break.

While they were on the wrong end of a lopsided scoreline, it was an improved performance from the world No.11-ranked nation given the 83-16 humbling by Australia two years ago.

Despite being down 61-17 entering the final quarter, Barbados refused to let up and scored seven goals - the most in any quarter on the night.

Australia's campaign picks up when they face South Africa, who fell 57-46 to Jamaica earlier on Friday, in the third of their five pool matches on Sunday.

"We've had a little sneaky peak at what they're bringing to the table in this tournament. They're a really tough opponent and we've got to bring our A-game for them," Thwaites said.