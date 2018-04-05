News

Brazil president's popularity mired at lows in election year: poll

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilians rating President Michel Temer's unpopular government "great" or "good" slipped to 5 percent in March from 6 percent in December, a new poll showed on Thursday, less than half the level experts say he needs to have a chance at successfully running to retain office October.

The same poll showed those rating Temer as "bad" or "terrible" fell to 72 percent from 74 percent in December.
Temer is considering running in the October elections, but analysts say he does not stand a chance if his high negatives do not come down and his approval rating does not rise above 15 percent. Pollster Ibope surveyed 2,000 people across Brazil between March 22-25, and the poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)

