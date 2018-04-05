News

Trump economic adviser says U.S., China trade deal likely: Fox Business

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said he expects the United States and China to work out their trade differences over time and that trade barriers likely "will come down on both sides."

"There is a process here. There's going to be some back and forth, but there's also some negotiations," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "I think we are going to get a deal over a period of time."



(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

