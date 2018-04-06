News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

Moscow will accept results of nerve agent tests-Russia's UK envoy

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Britain said Moscow would accept the results of tests by international chemical weapons inspectors on a suspected nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy in England but only if the process was transparent.

Alexander Yakovenko told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that Russia wanted to know which experts were involved in the tests on the toxin used in March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a global chemical weapons watchdog, is investigating the case.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg)

Back To Top