How the Aussies fared at Games, April 5

AAP /

How the Aussies fared on Thursday, April 5:

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Mixed team group C: Australia beat South Africa 5-0

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

Men's 60kg round of 32: Harry Garside defeated Abdul Omar (Ghana)

Men's 69kg round of 32: Terry Nickolas defeated Carl Hield (Bahamas)

Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)

Women's B&Vi sprint qualifying: Jessica Gallagher - 2nd

Women's 4000m team pursuit: Australia (Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly) - 1st

Men's 4000m team pursuit: Australia (Leigh Howard, Jordan Kerby, Alex Porter, Sam Welsford) - 1st

Women's team sprint: Australia (Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton) - 1st

Men's team sprint: Australia (Patrick Constable, Matt Glaetzer, Nathan Hart) - 3rd

Men's B&Vi 1000m time trial final: Brad Henderson - 3rd

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Men's team final and individual qualification subdivision 2: Australia - 2nd

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's pool B preliminary: Australia 1 defeated Canada 0

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

Women's singles round 1: Karen Murphy v Malia Kioa (Tonga) - Murphy wins 21-4

Men's triples section B round 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Jersey - Australia loses 21-18

Men's pairs section A round 1: Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Malta - Australia wins 22-11

Women's fours section A round 1: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea - Australia wins 41-1

Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A round 1: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa - Australia wins 26-3

Open B6/B7/B8 triples: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Scotland - Australia win 18-6

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Pool A preliminary: Australia v Northern Ireland - Australia win 94-26

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

Men's singles round of 64: Rex Hedrick defeated Eain Yow Ng (Malaysia) 3-2

Women's singles round of 32: Christine Nunn defeated Dianne Kellas (Malta) 3-0

Men's singles round of 32: Ryan Cuskelly defeated Othniel Bailey (St Vincent and the Grenadines) 3-0

Women's singles round of 32: Tamika Saxby defeated Elilidh Bridgeman (Cayman Islands) 3-0

Women's singles round of 32: Donna Urquhart defeated Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) 3-0

Men's singles round of 32: Cameron Pilley defeated Ernest Jombla (Sierra Leone) 3-0

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

Women's 4x100m individual medley final: Blair Evans 3rd, Meg Bailey 7th

Men's 400m freestyle final: Mack Horton 1st, Jack McLoughlin 2nd, David McKeon 6th

Women's 200m freestyle final: Ariarne Titmus 2nd, Emma McKeon 3rd, Leah Neale 6th

Men's S14 200m freestyle final: Liam Schluter 2nd, Daniel Fox 3rd, Mitchell Kilduff 4th

Women's S7 50m butterfly final: Tiffany Thomas Kane 4th

Men's 50m butterfly semi-final 1: Grant Irvine 1st

Men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2: David Morgan 4th

Women's 50m breaststroke semifinal 1: Georgia Bohl 1st, Jessica Hansen 2nd, Lieston Pickett 3rd

Men's 100m backstroke semifinal 2: Mitch Larkin 1st, Bradley Woodward 2nd, Benjamin Treffers 4th

Women's 100m butterfly semifinal 1: Emma McKeon 1st, Brianna Throssell 3rd

Women's 100m buttlerfly semifinal 2: Madeline Groves 1st

Men's 200m breaststroke final: Matt Wilson 3rd, George Harley 5th

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final: Australia 1st

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

Women's team group 3 match 1: Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao) beat Mauritius

Women's team group 3 match 2: Australia beat Canada

Men's team group 5 match 1: Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) beat Kiribati

Men's team group 5 match 2: Australia beat Scotland

Triathlon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)

Women's final: Ashleigh Gentle 5th, Charlotte McShane 11th, Gillian Backhouse 9th

Men's final: Jacob Birtwhistle 2nd, Luke Willian 8th, Matthew Hauser 4th

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Men's 56kg final: Phillip Liao - 7th

Women's 48kg final: Alyce Stephenson - 7th

Men's 62kg final: Vannara Be - 10th.

