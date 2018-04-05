The lighter side of the Commonwealth Games

A look at the lighter side of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday, April 5:

GOLD COAST - The Duchess of Cornwall proved she was a good sport in more ways than one on Thursday, clipping miniature koala badges to the lapel of her dress and showing off her table tennis skills during a tour of the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.

Prince Charles also tried his hand at the game, taking on a Bangladeshi athlete with a wide grin on his face.

While Camilla declined a game of billiards, the Royal couple delighted athletes, fans and beachgoers across the Gold Coast as they enjoyed the Games atmosphere on day one of competition.

GOLD COAST - Welsh athlete Anna Hursey is only 155cm tall, weighs just 45 kilograms and is still in primary school - but she has just made her debut at a Commonwealth Games.

The 11-year-old table tennis prodigy is one of four Welsh players competing on the Gold Coast, and she's off to a good start, beating India 3-2 in a women's team preliminary match on Thursday afternoon.

Hursey began playing at the age of five and is the youngest athlete at these Games.

The Welsh team will play their second preliminary match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

GOLD COAST - Social media users have branded the opening ceremony a "cracker of a show" after a wardrobe mishap meant a performer's derriere was beamed across the globe.

The cheeky image was captured as the woman, wearing a purple tube dress, ducked under towels held by other brightly-dressed dancers during a segment about the beach and laidback Australian culture.

The moment was over in seconds but that didn't stop Twitter users pausing their TVs and uploading the shot.

GOLD COAST - Security at the Commonwealth Games confiscated forks, scissors and even a full bottle of apple cider vinegar from fans attending the opening day of the table tennis competition on Thursday.

Items spotted in the confiscation bin also included drink bottles of all shapes and sizes, and a bottle of perfume, proving that some spectators missed the memo about travelling light.

Games' organisers have been highlighting their plans for airport-style security on a regular basis in a bid to educate the public about restricted items, and keep the Games queues moving.

GOLD COAST - Malaysian weightlifter Izhar Ahmad won gold in the men's 56kg final, and he was happy. Really happy.

When his third clean and jerk lift of 144kg secured him the win, he celebrated by dancing exuberantly, running a lap of the lifting area, then parading around the platform area with the Malaysian flag.