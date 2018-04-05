Morton, McCulloch win team sprint gold

News

Australian duo Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch have beaten New Zealand to win track cycling gold in the women's team sprint.

The pair finished in 32.488 seconds, more than half a second ahead of Kiwi duo Emma Cumming and Natasha Hansen at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

The event was not part of the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but Australia prevailed the last time it was held at Delhi 2010.

GOLDEN GIRLS: Aussie women smash 4x100m relay world record

RETURN OF THE MACK: Horton emulates Thorpe to snap 16-year drought

WORLD RECORD: Men's team pursuit belt England to set new benchmark

McCullough and Meares set a Games record on that occasion but it was shattered on Thursday night by the country's new sprint pairing.

"We're stoked. That's what we came here for, to smash our own record, and we got it pretty convincingly," Morton said.

"We're the fastest team sprint Australia's ever had."

While many see Morton as the direct successor to Meares, she is confidently stepping out of the shadow of the retired sprint great.

The 27-year-old South Australian now has her second Commonwealth gold medal, having beaten Meares in the team sprint in Glasgow.

McCulloch said she felt nearly invincible with Morton alongside her.

"We've actually almost won every time we've stepped out onto the track together," she said.

"To be able to go from Anna as a team sprint partner to Steph and really just make some history has been really awesome.

"I'm looking forward to Tokyo (Olympics) and beyond."

