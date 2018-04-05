Striker Kane spurs on Gemili for Commonwealth Games

Gold Coast, Australia, April 5, 2018 (AFP) - - Englishman Adam Gemili will have Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane cheering him on from afar when the sprinter goes for 100 metres gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old Gemili, who was a pacy lower league footballer before turning his full focus to athletics, is one of the favourites on Monday on Australia's Gold coast.

Gemili, the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m silver medallist, revealed that his coach Rana Reider is friends with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The two Spurs men made a surprise visit to see Gemili training in Barcelona.

"I am a big football fan so I was ecstatic. He is probably the best striker in the world at the moment," Gemili said of England international Kane, one of the hottest strikers in football.

"He was very friendly, keen to learn and asked lots of questions."

Gemili abandoned his semi-professional football career to do athletics full-time in 2012 after deciding he would achieve more as a runner.

