Australia's Ariarne Titmus has won a silver medal and compatriot Emma McKeon took bronze in the women's 200m freestyle final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Canada's rising star Taylor Ruck won a surprise gold ahead of 17-year-old Games rookie Titmus and defending champion McKeon on Thursday night.

McKeon, 23, led early before being overtaken in the first medal race of her epic Games program which could reap six medals.