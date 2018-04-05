Kremlin: We'll wait to see if U.S. hits Russian tycoons with sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it would wait to see if the United States went ahead and imposed sanctions on Russian tycoons under a law targeting Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Washington planned to sanction Russian oligarchs this week.

When asked about the matter on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call he could not comment on media reports, but that relations between Moscow and Washington were tense.

"We'll wait for something to happen or an official announcement," said Peskov.

Peskov said he was not aware of any major Russian businessmen informing the Kremlin of heightened interest in them from U.S. law enforcement agencies.



