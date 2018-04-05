What happened on day one of the Comm Games

A snapshot of day onen action at the Commonwealth Games:

THE SHOCK: Hometown hero Sally Pearson's Gold Coast campaign is over before it even began, with an Achilles injury ending her shot at a third straight 100m hurdles crown.

THE FIRST HOME GOLD: Swimmer Mark Horton adds the Commonwealth 400m freestyle title to the Olympic crown he won two years ago in Rio.

THE SECOND HOME GOLD: Less than a minute after Horton touched first in the 400m free, the Australian women's team pursuit squad of Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Alexandra Manly salute at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

THE FLOPS: A very rare off-day for England's mighty Brownlee brothers, with Jonny finishing seventh in the men's triathlon and Alistair trailing home in 10th.

THE QUOTE: "There were a lot of tears flowing, a lot of emotions. You could call it grief, going through the numb phase first and then going through the crying phase," said Pearson of the realisation that she was going to have to withdraw.

THE KID: Eleven-year-old Welsh table tennis tyro Anna Hursey makes a winning start to her Games campaign, teaming with Charlotte Carey to down an Indian pair before their team lost their tie 3-1.