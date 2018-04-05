Evans wins first Aussie swim Games medal

This one's for you, Bud.

Blair Evans has dedicated Australia's first swimming medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to her ill coach Bud McAllister after capping a remarkable turnaround by claiming 400m individual medley bronze.

Six years after contemplating retirement, 27-year-old Evans got Australia's Games campaign in the pool off and running with a surprise third placing.

England's Aimee Willmott took gold ahead of Scotland's two-time defending champion Hannah Miley in the six-day swimming program's opening event.

Dual Olympian Evans was ecstatic after securing her first individual international medal eight years after making her Dolphins debut.

But her thoughts soon turned to McAllister who helped resurrect her career but could not witness the feat personally.

McAllister revealed after last month's selection trials he was suffering from a cyst on his brain and would require ongoing surgery and treatment.

Evans was rocked by the news from McAllister, who turned her career around after she fell out of love with the sport due to ongoing injuries and considered retirement in 2012.

"That was definitely for Bud," London Olympic relay silver medallist Evans said.

"I hope there is a text message on my phone from him right now."

Remarkably, Evans' last Commonwealth Games was back in 2010 at Delhi where she won 4x200m freestyle relay gold.

"I have been through a lot which has shaped me into the person I am now," said Evans, who will also contest the 200m IM starting on Sunday.

"It's bronze but it is almost like gold to me."

Australia's Meg Bailey finished seventh in the 400m IM final.