Aussies in Games Action on Friday

Australians in action on Friday, April 6:
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:01 - Australia v Uganda: mixed team group C.
19:01 - Australia v England: mixed team group C.
Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)
17:33 - Australia v Canada: men's preliminary round pool A.
Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)
21:00 - Australia v Mozambique: women's preliminary round pool A.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
15:03 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Cyprus: women's preliminary pool A.
21:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Fiji: men's preliminary pool A.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
12:47 - Campbell Somerville: men's 75kg round of 32.
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
13:02 - Kaarle McCullouch, Stephanie Morton; women's sprint qualifying
13:26 - Annette Edmonson, Rebecca Wiasak, Ashlee Ankiudinoff; women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying
15:17 - Sam Welsford, Jordan Kerby, Kelland O'Brien; men's 4000m individual pursuit qualifying
19:02 - Patrick Constable; men's keirin first round, heat one
19:07 - Matt Glaetzer; men's keirin first round, heat two
19:17 - Jacob Schmid; men's keirin first round, heat four
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
19:23 - Australia (Emily Whitehead, Georgia Godwin, Rianna Mizzen, Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade): women's team final and individual qualification subdivision 4.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Karen Murphy v Getrude Siame (Zambia): women's singles section A, round 3, match 1.
09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Botswana: men's triples section B, round 3, match 1.
12:00 - Karen Murphy v Colleen Piketh (South Africa): women's singles section A, round 4, match 1.
12:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Fiji: men's triples section B, round 4, match 1.
16:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Brunei Darussalam: men's pairs section A, round 3, match 1.
16:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Cook Islands: women's fours section A, round 3, match 1.
16:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v England: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 2, match 1.
19:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Guernsey: men's pairs section A, round 4, match 1.
19:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Namibia: women's fours section A, round 4, match 1.
19:00 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa: open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 2, match 2.
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
20:32 - Australia v Barbados: pool A.
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
12:30 - Christine Nunn: women's singles round of 16.
13:15 - Ryan Cuskelly, men's singles round of 16
18:00 - Tamika Saxby vs Joshnna Chinappa (India), women's singles, round of 16
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:34 - Kyle Chalmers: men's 200m freestyle heat 2 (final at 19:56).
10:38 - Mack Horton: men's 200m freestyle heat 3 (final at 19:56).
10:41 - Alexander Graham: men's 200m freestyle heat 4 (final at 19:56).
10:53 - Shayna Jack: women's 50m freestyle heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:12).
10:55 - Bronte Campbell: women's 50m freestyle heat 5 (semi-finals from 20:12).
10:56 - Cate Campbell: women's 50m freestyle heat 6 (semi-finals from 20:12).
11:05 - Liam Hunter, Jake Packard: men's 100m breaststroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:32).
11:08 - Matt Wilson: men's 100m breaststroke heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:32).
11:15 - Hayley Baker, Kaylee McKeown: women's 100m backstroke heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:55).
11:18 - Emily Seebohm: women's 100m backstroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:55).
11:26 - Clyde Lewis: men's 400m individual medley heat 1 (final at 21:17).
11:32 - Travis Mahoney: men's 400m individual medley heat 2 (final at 21:17).
11:41 - Madeleine Scott, Ellie Cole: women's S9 100m backstroke heat 1 (final at 20:43).
11:46 - Timothy Hodge: men's S9 100m freestyle heat 1 (final at 20:49).
11:49 - Timothy Disken, Brenden Hall: men's S9 100m freestyle heat 2 (final at 20:49).
11:59 - Australia: men's 4x100m freestyle relay heat 2 (final at 22:07).
19:37: men's 50m butterfly final
19:41: women's 50m breaststroke final
19:56: men's 200m fresstyle final
21:17 - men's 400m individual medley final
21:36 - men's 100m backstroke final
21:51 - women's 100m butterfly final
22:07 - Australia: men's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:30 - Tegan Napper: women's 53kg final.
14:00 - Brandon Wakeling: men's 69kg final.
18:30 - Tia-Clair Toomey: women's 58kg final.