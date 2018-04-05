News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Man's shares shocking video of himself doing a motorbike wheelie over entire bridge
WATCH: Shocking video of motorcyclist doing wheelie across entire bridge

Canberra post first victory for NRL season

Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

A wounded Canberra have broken through for their first win of the NRL season in courageous style, holding out Canterbury for a 26-10 victory.

0407_sun_news
2:31

News Headlines: Saturday 7 April
Missing children believed dead after California SUV wreck
1:40

Missing children believed dead after California SUV wreck
'You'll be sorry,' Russia tells Britain at U.N. nerve agent attack meeting
0:52

'You'll be sorry,' Russia tells Britain at U.N. nerve agent attack meeting
Sam Allardyce hits out at the media's use of social media
1:03

Sam Allardyce hits out at the media's use of social media
U.S. sanctions several Russians, including oligarch linked to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort
1:13

U.S. sanctions several Russians, including oligarch linked to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort
Reverend DJ
0:57

Reverend DJ
Estonia’s president says Trump gets it about Russia
1:18

Estonia’s president says Trump gets it about Russia
A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
2:23

A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
Samsung tips record Q1 profit as chip boom winds down
1:35

Samsung tips record Q1 profit as chip boom winds down
Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Tour Bus Crashes on Way to Masters Tourney
1:10

Tour Bus Crashes on Way to Masters Tourney
British companies outed in gender pay gap report
1:43

British companies outed in gender pay gap report
 

The Raiders played with only one fit man on the bench for the final 23 minutes at GIO Stadium on Thursday following injuries to Sam Williams (knee) as well as Ata Hingano and Michael Oldfield who both suffered concussion.

Aidan Sezer also went to the bench after a heavy hit late in the match from Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson, who was placed on report.

While Hingano, Oldfield and Sezer will go through the head injury assessment protocols this week, Williams looks likely for an extended stint on the sidelines with a suspected medial knee injury.

Despite the game-ending injuries, Ricky Stuart's men snapped a five-match losing streak to win their first game since round 25 last year on the back of a vastly improved performance in defence.

Stuart was "one proud coach" after the game, just five days after he blasted his players as "soft" following their heavy defeat to Manly.

"I said before the game to them, 'make me apologise to you for what I said last week'," Stuart said.

"It's nice for me to see what I see every day in the effort and the grind in what I believe is one of the toughest wins I've ever been involved in with the green jumper."

The Raiders entered round five with the fourth-worst defence in the league, but conceded just two tries against the Bulldogs, which came to Kieran Foran in the 52nd minute and Josh Morris' consolation effort on fulltime.

Their attacking game was on show on the back of two tries each from captain Jarrod Croker and fellow centre Joseph Leilua.

Croker was on the end of terrific kicks from Sezer for both of his tries that came within five minutes of each other midway through the second half to break the game open.

The Canberra crowd lifted early in the contest as Jordan Rapana ran almost the length of the field before passing to Leilua.

The Raiders were out to a 12-0 buffer when Sezer set up Rapana who again combined with Leilua.

Hingano and Oldfield, an inclusion for Jack Wighton who was a late withdrawal after his partner gave birth early on Thursday morning, went down with the heavy knocks late in the first half.

Canberra weren't alone in having injury concerns with Bulldogs veteran Brett Morris failing a HIA after copping a heavy knock in the 11th minute.

Morris' injury and Jackson on report soured an already dirty night for Dean Pay's team as they slipped to a 1-4 record.

"We're doing a lot of good things, but we're just killing ourselves with errors and penalties," Pay said in the post-match press conference.

"There's some boys really busting their arse each and every week, but we're not getting the reward for what we're doing as we're just turning the ball over far too much."

Back To Top