Aussies sail through Games badminton start

Australia's mixed badminton team have breezed past their first opponents, South Africa, with every player victorious on the first day of Commonwealth Games competition.

The South Africans began well with Prakash Vijayanath who played out a tight match with Anthony Joe in the men's singles but the 24-22 22-20 loss was as good as it got for the visitors.

The 5-0 mixed team domination included an appearance from women's doubles Oceania champions Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville - who played through pre-competition cartilage damage in her right ankle.

Mapasa had a quick turnaround for another 23-minute match against South Africa in the mixed doubles phase, winning 2-0, with her on-court partner Sawan Serasinghe.

South Africa failed to take either of the five mixed team rounds to a third game.

"Tomorrow we have England. We'll most likely be playing against their first pair (mixed doubles partners Chris and Gabrielle Adcock) who won at the Commonwealth Games last time," Serasinghe said.

The English team had an equally-efficient start to the event, winning 5-0 against Uganda.