Bayern Munich on verge on Bundesliga title

A sixth successive Bundesliga title is just a matter of time for Bayern Munich, but their search for a coach to take over next season is proving far more complicated for the Bavarians.

With a massive 17-point lead, Bayern can wrap up the title with five games to spare if they win at midtable Augsburg on Saturday or if second-placed Schalke fail to beat Hamburg SV away.

Bayern have proved unstoppable since 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes, who led them to a league, cup and Champions League treble in 2013, was lured out of retirement in October to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

Under Heynckes, Bayern have won 18 out of 21 Bundesliga games, seven successive Champions League matches and reached the German Cup semi-finals but, despite everything, the club could not persuade him to extend his fourth stint.

"I discussed it all with my wife and daughter because it wasn't easy giving everything up at home at my age," said Heynckes who is living in a Munich hotel.

"You come back to an empty hotel room in the evening, which isn't fun. Most of the time I just go to bed because I'm tired."

Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hopes he will find a replacement by April and has established one clear condition: the new incumbent must speak German.

Despite recent dominance of the Bundesliga and an enviable structure, Bayern is not an easy club to manage.

Expectations are so high that even a minor slip-up, or failure to score five or six goals against supposedly inferior opponents, make headlines.

The fact that both Rummenigge and club president Uli Hoeness are among the club's most illustrious former players and are not afraid to speak their minds in public adds to the pressure.

Former Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has already pulled out of the race while Germany coach Joachim Loew has also ruled out a move.