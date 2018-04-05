News

Six miners killed in Georgia in roof collapse: Interior Ministry

Reuters
Reuters /

TBILISI (Reuters) - Six miners were killed and three injured on Thursday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country's interior ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the accident had occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 km (124.27 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi.
The mine is operated by Sakhnakhshiri, a Georgian company. Ten miners have died at the mine in different accidents since 2011.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

