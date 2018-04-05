News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Singapore police say plane threat a hoax, passenger arrested

By John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan
Reuters /

By John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan

Thailand-bound flight escorted safely back to Singapore after bomb threat

Thailand-bound flight escorted safely back to Singapore after bomb threat

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two Singapore fighter jets escorted a civilian plane bound for Thailand safely back to the city-state on Thursday after a bomb threat by a passenger that police said was a hoax.
Three passengers were assisting police with their investigations, they said, adding one of them, a 41-year-old man, had been arrested for making a false bomb threat.
Scoot, the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines, said Flight TR634, an Airbus A320 carrying 173 passengers and six crew, would resume its journey to Hat Yai, in southern Thailand, in the evening.
Singapore's defence minister said in a Facebook post that two F-15SG fighter jets had escorted the plane from the South China Sea back to Changi airport.
"For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise," said Ng Eng Hen.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; additional reporting by Dewey Sim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top