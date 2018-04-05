Sires' Produce Stakes facts and figures

SIRES' PRODUCE STAKES

1400m, $1 million, Group One for two-year-olds at Randwick

HISTORY

* First run in 1867 when won by Glencoe

* Some greats of the Australasian turf have won the race including Furious (1921), Hall Mark (1933), Ajax (1937), Shannon (1944), Tulloch (1957), Fine And Dandy (1959), Wenona Girl (1960), Time And Tide (1963), Eskimo Prince (1964), Black Onyx (1968), Baguette (1970), Toy Show (1975), Luskin Star (1977), Snippets (1987), Octagonal (1995), Pierro (2012) and Yankee Rose (2016)

* Second leg of the Sydney two-year-old triple crown also comprising the Golden Slipper Stakes (1200m) and Champagne Stakes (1600m)

* Baguette (1970), Luskin Star (1977), Tierce (1991), Burst (1992), Dance Hero (2004) and Pierro (2012) have won the triple crown

* Gai Waterhouse has trained the most winners with seven.

* Shane Dye is the most successful jockey with six wins from 13 rides.

TALKING POINTS

* There will be no triple crown winner this year with Golden Slipper winner Estijaab not running

* Three Golden Slipper runners backing up - Oohood (2nd), Seabrook (5th) and Long Leaf (6th)

* Since 2000 Gai Waterhouse has trained seven winners, including Sebring and Pierro but she does not have a runner this year

WHAT CONNECTIONS ARE SAYING

"She's been knocking on the door and hopefully she's got another big run in her for us" - Oohood's trainer Tony McEvoy

"We've been happy with how he's gone ahead since winning the Black Opal in Canberra a few weeks ago. It would be fitting to see him go well in a race his mother (Guelph) won a few years ago" - Encryption's trainer James Cummings