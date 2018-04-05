Encryption's family link to Sires' Produce

Encryption has the bloodlines to be a Sires' Produce Stakes winner and his trainer is anticipating the blue blood colt is capable of turning in a big performance in the Group One race at Randwick.

Encryption can emulate his famous relatives if he can win the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick.

The Godolphin team opted to bypass a start in the Golden Slipper with the last-start Black Opal Stakes winner and has instead waited for Saturday's ATC Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) on the opening day of The Championships.

Encryption will be not only trying to emulate his dam Guelph who won the Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick in 2013 but also his grand dam Camarilla and grand sire Octagonal.

Camarilla won the 2007 edition while Octagonal, the sire of Encryption's father Lonhro, won in 1995.

Trainer James Cummings said they have been happy with how the colt has progressed since breaking through for his first win in the Black Opal (1200m) at Canberra on March 11.

Encryption has since had a barrier trial over 1050m at Randwick last week to keep him ticking over ahead of Saturday's race.

"He has a wonderful nature about him and just seems to absorb the training he's been given," Cummings said.

"This is the sort of race he can be competitive in and it would be fitting to see him go well in a race his mother won a few years ago.

"He's trained on strongly and he looks set to run extremely well this weekend."

Encryption will be having his second attempt in a Group One race after finishing fifth in the Blue Diamond (1200m) in Melbourne in February and he will be ridden by Glyn Schofield who was aboard in the Black Opal.

Encryption was at $14 on Thursday with Golden Slipper runner-up Oohood the $3.50 favourite to break through for her first win at her sixth start.

Fillies occupy the top two lines of betting with the Mick Price-trained Seabrook, fifth in the Golden Slipper, at $4.80 while the colt Long Leaf is next at $8.50.

The Godolphin team will be well-represented on the opening day of The Championships with 10 horses entered across the nine races headlined by three-year-old colt Kementari who is the $3.80 favourite for the $3 million Group One Doncaster Mile.

Astoria will also chase Group One glory in the Australian Derby for which he was a $19 chance on Thursday.