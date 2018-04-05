Scissors, forks confiscated at Games venue

If you're heading to a Commonwealth Games venue on the Gold Coast it may pay to leave the forks at home.

Security at the Oxenford Studios confiscated several items from fans on the opening day of the table tennis competition on Thursday, including several forks.

Other items spotted in the confiscation bin included scissors, multiple drink bottles, perfume and even a full bottle of apple cider vinegar.

Games organisers have stressed a travel-light policy for spectators, with airport-style security at every venue.

Despite the surprising cutlery haul at the table tennis, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) said spectators had ensured a relatively smooth start to the security operation at venues.

"We have been pleased with how the entry points have flowed throughout the day," GOLDOC said in a statement.

"GOLDOC continues to remind people that entry to events will be slower for people carrying bags and we continue to promote our 'less is best' message."