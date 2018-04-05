Arbeitsam back in distance for Doncaster

Arbeitsam will break the mould if he can present Gai Waterhouse with a record-setting eighth Doncaster Mile.

Arbeitsam will come back from 2000m in a bid to give trainer Gai Waterhouse her 8th Doncaster Mile.

The legendary Waterhouse employed a tried and true formula to dominate the Randwick feature before the advent of Chris Waller as Sydney's leading trainer.

Pharaoh set the tone in 1994 when he raced in the George Ryder Stakes (1500m) as the lead-in and the same strategy again proved successful 12 months later.

Sprint By (1996), Secret Savings (1997), Assertive Lad (2001), Grand Armee (2003) and More Joyous (2012) also gradually stepped up in distance from their previous starts to claim the Doncaster.

While Waterhouse is aiming for an eighth win, her now training partner Adrian Bott is looking for a first as the stable tries a different tactic with Arbeitsam who takes on 15 rivals including six from the Waller stable.

Arbeitsam is backing up from winning the Group Three Neville Sellwood Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill on Saturday, and Bott was unfazed by the short turnaround.

"He's come through that race super. It takes a fair bit to knock him around," Bott said.

"He's been set for this all the way through and he's previously shown he can perform well on the back-up.

"We had no hesitation stepping up to the 2000 just to get the miles into his legs for this race. We think the formula will suit him."

Bott said Arbeitsam, who has 50kg would endeavour to roll forward from barrier 10, the training partnership's standard approach.

"He's got good tactical speed and he's a tough, honest type," he said.

Arbeitsam was a $21 chance with the TAB on Thursday while Godolphin colt Kementari ($3.80) led the market from popular seven-year-old gelding Happy Clapper ($5), the Doncaster runner-up for the past two years.

Waller is attempting to join Waterhouse and her father Tommy Smith atop the Doncaster Mile standings with Endless Drama, cult-figure Tom Melbourne, Comin' Through, Egg Tart, D'Argento and Mister Sea Wolf.

D'Argento, who will be ridden by Corey Brown at 50kg, a kilo over his handicap, led the contingent as the $7.50 third elect.

The colt is also coming back in distance after winning the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) on March 24, a method Waller has used successfully in the past.