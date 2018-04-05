News

NRL fans banned over Inglis racism abuse

Steve Zemek
AAP /

The two Penrith fans who showered Greg Inglis with racist abuse have been indefinitely banned by the NRL.

The NRL on Thursday announced the two spectators would be barred from attending NRL games until they had proven they had undergone education and apologised to the South Sydney skipper.

"Naturally I am appalled at what happened to Greg, especially given my immense respect for him as an indigenous leader and his status as one of the best indigenous players of all time," Australian Rugby League indigenous council chair Linda Burney said.

"But the NRL has taken the right approach by allowing the person responsible to return to rugby league only after they have undergone appropriate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural training and have issued an apology to Greg and indigenous community leaders for their comments.

Fans cop indefinite ban over racist attack on Greg Inglis. Pic: Getty

"The best way to stop a repetition of this type of behaviour is through education."

Inglis was booed at Penrith Stadium as he came from the field with a head knock during their round two victory over the Panthers.

Amongst the jeers, Inglis was subjected to racist abuse and the NRL immediately launched an investigation to identify the culprits.

At the time, Inglis spoke out against racism, calling it a blight on society.

"Without a doubt, I think racism in Australian society is appalling. That's it, full stop. It has to stop," Inglis said last month.

