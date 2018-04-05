Jones to be remembered one year on

Popular NSW jockey Darren Jones will be remembered one year on from his death in a three-horse fall at Warialda with a memorial race to be held in his name at the country track.

The 48-year-old fell from the Peter Sinclair-trained Montague Clan in a support race at last year's Warialda Cup meeting in the state's north and died from his injuries.

The meeting is the biggest day on the calender for the country track and two other jockeys suffered injuries in the horrific fall.

A field of six runners will line up in the Darren Jones Memorial Warialda Sprint (1000m), race three on Saturday, including Track Flash for Sinclair.

The Tamworth-based Jones was the north-west NSW representative on the NSW Jockeys' Association and had ridden close to 1000 winners.

A benefit night for his family in Tamworth last year raised around $120,000.